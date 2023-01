Bestsellers for the week ending Dec. 31

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Dec. 31.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY, by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

2. THE BOYS FROM BILOXI, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

3. BABEL, by R.F. Kuang (Harper Voyager)

4. FAIRY TALE, by Stephen King (Scribner)

5. MAD HONEY, by Jodie Picoult and Jennifer FinneyBoylan (Ballantine)

6. BERSERK DELUXE, Vol. 12, by Kentaro Miura (Dark Horse Manga)

7. TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW, by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

8. VERITY, by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)

9. DEMON COPPERHEAD, by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

10. DREAMLAND, by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

NONFICTION

1. THE LIGHT WE CARRY, by Michelle Obama (Crown)

2. I’M GLAD MY MOM DIED, by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

3. FINANCIAL FEMINIST, by Tori Dunlap (Dey Street)

4. GO-TO DINNERS, by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

5. FRIENDS, LOVERS, AND THE BIG TERRIBLE THING, by Matthew Perry (Flatiron)

6. FAITH STILL MOVES MOUNTAINS, by Harris Faulkner (Broadside)

7. AND THERE WAS LIGHT, by Jon Meacham (Random House)

8. THE NOOM MINDSET (Simon Element)

9. DR. KELLYANN’S BONE BROTH BREAKTHROUGH, by Kellyann Petrucci (Rodale)

10. FAST LIKE A GIRL, by Mindy Pelz (Hay House)

PAPERBACK

1. IT STARTS WITH US, by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

2. THE JANUARY 6 REPORT (Harper)

3. REMINDERS OF HIM, by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

4. THE JANUARY 6TH REPORT (Celadon)

5. THINGS WE NEVER GOT OVER, by Lucy Score (Bloom)

6. TWISTED LOVE, by Ana Huang (Bloom)

7. JUJUTSU KAISEN, Vol. 18, by Gege Akutami (Viz)

8. TWISTED GAMES, by Ana Huang (Bloom)

9. A COURT OF SILVER FLAMES, by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

10. MAYBE NOW, by Colleen Hoover (Atria)