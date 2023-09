Bestsellers for the week ending Sept. 2

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by Circana BookScan for the week ending Sept. 2.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. FOURTH WING, by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. TOM LAKE, by Ann Patchett (Harper)

3. The Breakaway, by Jennifer Weiner (Atria)

4. DEMON COPPERHEAD, by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

5. THE COVENANT OF WATER, by Abraham Verghese (Grove)

6. THE HEAVEN & EARTH GROCERY STORE, by James McBride (Riverhead)

7. THE GIRL IN THE EAGLE’S TALONS, by Karin Smirnoff (Knopf)

8. LION & LAMB, by James Patterson and Duane Swierczynski (Little, Brown)

9. NONE OF THIS IS TRUE, by Lisa Jewell (Atria)

10. MASTERS OF DEATH, by Olivie Blake (Tor)

NONFICTION

1. OUTLIVE, by Peter Attia (Harmony)

2. ADVERSITY FOR SALE, by Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins (HarperCollins Leadership)

3. VAX-UNVAX, by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Brian Hooker (Skyhorse)

4. THE CREATIVE ACT, by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

5. EXQUISITE EXANDRIA, by Liz Marsham, Jesse Szewczyk, Susan Vu and Amanda Yee (Random House Worlds)

6. THE WAGER, by David Grann (Doubleday Books)

7. BAKING YESTERYEAR, by B. Dylan Hollis (DK)

8. THE NEW AUTOMATION MINDSET, by Vijay Tella (Wiley)

9. THE BLUE ZONES: SECRETS FOR LIVING LONGER, by Dan Buettner (National Geographic)

10. GAMBLER, by Billy Walters (Avid Reader)

PAPERBACK

1. ASSISTANT TO THE VILLAIN, by Hannah Nicole Maehrer (Red Tower)

2. TOO LATE, by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)

3. THE COWORKER, by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

4. ICEBREAKER, by Hannah Grace (Atria)

5. IT STARTS WITH US, by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

6. DREAMLAND, by Nicholas Sparks (Dell)

7. TWISTED LOVE, by Ana Huang (Bloom)

8. THE 2024 OLD FARMER’S ALMANAC (Old Farmer’s Almanac)

9. KING OF PRIDE, by Ana Huang (Bloom)

10. BABEL, by R.F. Kuang (Harper Voyager)