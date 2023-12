Bestsellers for the week ending Nov. 25

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by Circana BookScan for the week ending Nov. 25.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. IRON FLAME, by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. FOURTH WING, by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

3. THE EXCHANGE, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

4. INHERITANCE, by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)

5. ALEX CROSS MUST DIE, by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

6. THE LITTLE LIAR, by Mitch Albom (Harper)

7. HOLLY, by Stephen King (Scribner)

8. THE HEAVEN & EARTH GROCERY STORE, by James McBride (Riverhead)

9. FOURTH WING (special ed.), by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

10. THE EDGE, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

NONFICTION

1. THE WOMAN IN ME, by Britney Spears (Gallery)

2. THE PIONEER WOMAN COOKS: DINNER’S READY!, by Ree Drummond (Morrow)

3. MY NAME IS BARBRA, by Barbra Streisand (Viking)

4. THE GREAT DISAPPEARANCE, by David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson)

5. THE WAGER, by David Grann (Doubleday)

6. GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS 2024 (Guinness World Records)

7. PREQUEL, by Rachel Maddow (Crown)

8. BE USEFUL, by Arnold Schwarzenegger (Penguin Press)

9. ELON MUSK, by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

10. THE CREATIVE ACT, by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

PAPERBACK

1. ICEBREAKER, by Hannah Grace (Atria)

2. WILDFIRE, by Hannah Grace (Atria)

3. JUJUTSU KAISEN, Vol. 21, by Gege Akutami (Viz)

4. KING OF WRATH, by Ana Huang (Bloom)

5. TOO LATE, by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)

6. THRONE OF GLASS, by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

7. WRECK THE HALLS, by Tessa Bailey (Avon)

8. THINGS WE LEFT BEHIND, by Lucy Score (Bloom)

9. LOVE REDESIGNED, by Lauren Asher (Bloom)

10. KING OF GREED, by Ana Huang (Bloom)