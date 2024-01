Bestsellers for the week ending Jan. 13

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by Circana BookScan for the week ending Jan. 13.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. IRON FLAME, by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. FOURTH WING, by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

3. SANCTUARY OF THE SHADOW, by Aurora Ascher (Red Tower)

4. HOLMES, MARPLE & POE, by James Patterson and Brian Sitts (Little, Brown)

5. THE HEAVEN & EARTH GROCERY STORE, by James McBride (Riverhead)

6. FIRST LIE WINS, by Ashley Elston (Viking / Dorman)

7. THE ATLAS COMPLEX, by Olivie Blake (Tor Books)

8. UPSIDE DOWN, by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

9. THE EXCHANGE, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

10. THE LITTLE LIAR, by Mitch Albom (Harper)

NONFICTION

1. OATH AND HONOR, by Liz Cheney (Little, Brown)

2. THE CREATIVE ACT, by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

3. OUTLIVE, by Peter Attia (Harmony)

4. HOW TO KNOW A PERSON, by David Brooks (Random House)

5. THE WAGER, by David Grann (Doubleday)

6. BUILD THE LIFE YOU WANT, by Arthur C. Brooks and Oprah Winfrey (Portfolio)

7. DINNER TONIGHT, by Alex Snodgrass (Morrow)

8. RICH AF, by Vivian Tu (Portfolio)

9. THE WOMAN IN ME, by Britney Spears (Gallery)

10. HIDDEN POTENTIAL, by Adam Grant (Viking)

PAPERBACK

1. ICEBREAKER, by Hannah Grace (Atria)

2. ALL GOOD PEOPLE HERE, by Ashley Flowers (Bantam)

3. WILDFIRE, by Hannah Grace (Atria)

4. NEVER LIE, by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

5. KING OF WRATH, by Ana Huang (Bloom)

6. THRONE OF GLASS, by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

7. HOUSE OF SKY AND BREATH, by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

8. HELL BENT, by Leigh Bardugo (Flatiron)

9. THE HOUSEMAID’S SECRET, by Freida McFadden (Mobius)

10. THE ASSASSIN’S BLADE, by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)