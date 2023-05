Bestsellers for the week ending May 6

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by Circana BookScan for the week ending May 6.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. HAPPY PLACE, by Emily Henry (Berkley)

2. THE 23RD MIDNIGHT, by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)

3. FOURTH WING, by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

4. THE COVENANT OF WATER, by Abraham Verghese (Grove)

5. THE WEDDING PLANNER, by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

6. SIMPLY LIES, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

7. HELLO BEAUTIFUL, by Ann Napolitano (Dial)

8. THE SECRET BOOK OF FLORA LEA, by Patti Callahan Henry (Atria)

9. TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW, by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

10. IT ENDS WITH US, by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

NONFICTION

1. MAGNOLIA TABLE, Vol. 3, by Joanna Gaines (Morrow)

2. THE GLUCOSE GODDESS METHOD, by Jessie Inchauspe (Simon Element)

3. THE WAGER, by David Grann (Doubleday)

4. THE LIGHT WE CARRY, by Michelle Obama (Crown)

5. SERENITY IN THE STORM, by Kayleigh McEnany (Liberatio Protocol)

6. TREMENDOUS, by Joey Diaz (BenBella)

7. LOOK FOR ME THERE, by Luke Russert (Harper Horizon)

8. OUTLIVE, by Peter Attia (Harmony)

9. LETTERS TO TRUMP, by Donald J. Trump (Winning Team)

10. THE DAILY DAD, by Ryan Holiday (Portfolio)

PAPERBACK

1. MEET ME AT THE LAKE, by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

2. IT STARTS WITH US, by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

3. THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME, by Laura Dave (S&S / Rucci)

4. GRANDMASTER OF DEMONIC CULTIVATION, Vol. 5 (Special Edition), by Mo Xiang Tong Xiu (Seven Seas)

5. MY HERO ACADEMIA, Vol. 34, by Kohei Horikoshi (Viz)

6. NEVER NEVER, by Colleen Hoover and Tarryn Fisher (Canary Street)

7. THE HOUSEMAID, by Freida McFadden (Grand Central)

8. HAS THE TRIBULATION BEGUN?, by Amir Tsarfati (Harvest Prophecy)

9. ICEBREAKER, by Hannah Grace (Atria)

10. HEART BONES, by Colleen Hoover (Atria)