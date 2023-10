Bestsellers for the week ending Oct. 14

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by Circana BookScan for the week ending Oct. 14.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. THE MYSTERIES, by Bill Watterson and John Kascht (Andrews McMeel)

2. FOURTH WING, by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

3. HOLLY, by Stephen King (Scribner)

4. JUDGMENT PREY, by John Sandford (Putnam)

5. BLOOD LINES, by Nelson DeMille and Alex DeMille (Scribner)

6. THE ARMOR OF LIGHT, by Ken Follett (Viking)

7. SECOND ACT, by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

8. TOM LAKE, by Ann Patchett (Harper)

9. 12 MONTHS TO LIVE, by James Patterson and Mike Lupica (Little, Brown)

10. SWORD CATCHER, by Cassandra Clare (Del Rey)

NONFICTION

1. BE USEFUL, by Arnold Schwarzenegger (Penguin Press)

2. ENOUGH, by Cassidy Hutchinson (Simon & Schuster)

3. THE DEMOCRAT PARTY HATES AMERICA, by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

4. KILLING THE WITCHES, by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)

5. ELON MUSK, by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

6. TO RESCUE THE CONSTITUTION, by Bret Baier (Mariner)

7. LUCKY ME, by Rich Paul (Roc Lit 101)

8. NOTHING IS MISSING, by Nicole Walters (Simon Element)

9. NOT THAT FANCY, by Reba McEntire (Harper Celebrate)

10. JUST EAT, by Jessie James Decker (Dey Street)

PAPERBACK

1. WILDFIRE, by Hannah Grace (Atria)

2. THE WAY FORWARD, by Yung Pueblo (Andrews McMeel)

3. ICEBREAKER, by Hannah Grace (Atria)

4. THINGS WE LEFT BEHIND, by Lucy Score (Bloom)

5. CHAINSAW MAN, Vol. 12, by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Viz)

6. THINGS WE HIDE FROM THE LIGHT, by Lucy Score (Bloom)

7. WRECK THE HALLS, by Tessa Bailey (Avon)

8. TOO LATE, by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)

9. HOUSE OF SKY AND BREATH, by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

10. IT STARTS WITH US, by Colleen Hoover (Atria)