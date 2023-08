Bestsellers for the week ending Aug. 19

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by Circana BookScan for the week ending Aug. 19.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. FOURTH WING, by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. TOM LAKE, by Ann Patchett (Harper)

3. LION & LAMB, by James Patterson and Duane Swierczynski (Little, Brown)

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

4. DEMON COPPERHEAD, by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

5. THE COVENANT OF WATER, by Abraham Verghese (Grove)

6. THE HEAVEN & EARTH GROCERY STORE, by James McBride (Riverhead)

7. NONE OF THIS IS TRUE, by Lisa Jewell (Atria)

8. MASTERS OF DEATH, by Olivie Blake (Tor)

9. HAPPINESS, by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

10. HAPPY PLACE, by Emily Henry (Berkley)

NONFICTION

1. OUTLIVE, by Peter Attia (Harmony)

2. BAKING YESTERYEAR, by B. Dylan Hollis (DK)

3. STAY SANE IN AN INSANE WORLD, by Greg Harden (Blackstone)

4. THE CREATIVE ACT, by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

5. THE WAGE, by David Grann (Doubleday)

6. BIGBY PRESENTS: GLORY OF GIANTS (Wizards of the Coast)

7. THE MODERN PIONEER COOKBOOK, by Mary Bryant Shrader (DK)

8. MAGNOLIA TABLE, Vol. 3, by Joanna Gaines (Morrow)

9. BE BETTER THAN YOUR BS, by Risha Grant (Hay House)

10. TUCKER, by Chadwick Moore (All Seasons)

PAPERBACK

1. TOO LATE, by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)

2. ICEBREAKER, by Hannah Grace (Atria)

3. JUJUTSU KAISEN, Vol. 20, by Gege Akutami (Viz)

4. THE HOUSEMAID, by Freida McFadden (Grand Central)

5. IT STARTS WITH US, by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

6. TWISTED LOVE, by Ana Huang (Bloom)

7. DREAMLAND, by Nicholas Sparks (Dell)

8. THE HOUSEMAID’S SECRET, by Freida McFadden (Mobius)

9. A COURT OF SILVER FLAMES, by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

10. THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY, by Matt Haig (Penguin Books)