Bestsellers for the week ending April 15

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by Circana BookScan for the week ending April 15.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. DARK ANGEL, by John Sandford (Putnam)

2. LASSITER, by J.R. Ward (Gallery)

3. THINGS I WISH I TOLD MY MOTHER, by Susan Patterson and Susan DiLallo (Little, Brown)

4. HELLO BEAUTIFUL, by Ann Napolitano (Dial)

5. HANG THE MOON, by Jeannette Walls (Scribner)

6. TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW, by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

7. HOMECOMING, by Kate Morton (Mariner)

8. ROMANTIC COMEDY, by Curtis Sittenfeld (Random House)

9. COUNTDOWN, by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Little, Brown)

10. I WILL FIND YOU, by Harlan Coben (Grand Central)

NONFICTION

1. OUTLIVE, by Peter Attia (Harmony)

2. TRULY SIMPLE, by Kristin Cavallari (Rodale)

3. THE WISDOM OF THE BULLFROG, by William H. Mcraven (Grand Central)

4. THE RETURN OF THE GODS, by Jonathan Cahn (Frontline)

5. I’M GLAD MY MOM DIED, by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

6. THE LOVE STORIES OF THE BIBLE SPEAK, by Shannon Bream (Broadside)

7. YOU COULD MAKE THIS PLACE BEAUTIFUL, by Maggie Smith (One Signal)

8. YOU’RE GOING TO MAKE IT, by Lysa Terkeurst (Thomas Nelson)

9. THE CREATIVE ACT, by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

10. LIFE WORTH LIVING, by Miroslav Volf et al. (Open Field)

PAPERBACK

1. YOURS TRULY, by Abby Jimenez (Forever)

2. THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME, by Laura Dave (S&S / Rucci)

3. IT STARTS WITH US, by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

4. NEVER NEVER, by Colleen Hoover and Tarryn Fisher (Canary Street)

5. KAIJU No. 8, Vol. 6, by Naoya Matsumoto (Viz)

6. HEART BONES, by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

7. SUPER SHORTCUT INSTANT POT, by Jeffrey Eisner (Voracious)

8. THINGS WE HIDE FROM THE LIGHT, by Lucy Score (Bloom)

9. TWISTED LOVE, by Ana Huang (Bloom)

10. ICEBREAKER, by Hannah Grace (Atria)