Bestsellers for the week ending Oct. 7

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by Circana BookScan for the week ending Oct. 7.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. FOURTH WING, by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. JUDGMENT PREY, by John Sandford (Putnam)

3. HOLLY, by Stephen King (Scribner)

4. SECOND ACT, by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

5. THRONE OF THE FALLEN, by Kerri Maniscalco (Little, Brown)

6. 12 MONTHS TO LIVE, by James Patterson and Mike Lupica (Little, Brown)

7. THE ARMOR OF LIGHT, by Ken Follett (Viking)

8. TOM LAKE, by Ann Patchett (Harper)

9. STARLING HOUSE, by Alix E. Harrow (Tor)

10. LORE OLYMPUS, Vol. 5, by Rachel Smythe (Inklore)

NONFICTION

1. BUILDING A NON-ANXIOUS LIFE, by John Delony (Ramsey)

2. GOING INFINITE, by Michael Lewis (Norton)

3. NATASHA’S KITCHEN, by Natasha Kravchuk (Clarkson Potter)

4. THE DEMOCRAT PARTY HATES AMERICA, by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

5. KILLING THE WITCHES, by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)

6. THE GREAT DISAPPEARANCE, by David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson)

7. ELON MUSK, by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

8. UPON WAKING, by Jackie Hill Perry (B&H)

9. MAKING IT SO, by Patrick Stewart (Gallery)

10. ENOUGH, by Cassidy Hutchinson (Simon & Schuster)

PAPERBACK

1. WILDFIRE, by Hannah Grace (Atria)

2. CHAINSAW MAN, Vol. 12, by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Viz)

3. 52 MODERN MANNERS FOR TODAY’S TEENS, Vol. 2, by Brooke Romney (Brooke Romney)

4. ICEBREAKER, by Hannah Grace (Atria)

5. THINGS WE LEFT BEHIND, by Lucy Score (Bloom)

6. TRUST, by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead)

7. WRECK THE HALLS, by Tessa Bailey (Avon)

8. HOUSE OF SKY AND BREATH, by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

9. THE SHADOW WORK JOURNAL, by Keila Shaheen (Keila Shaheen)

10. TOO LATE, by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)