Bestsellers for the week ending Dec. 24

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Dec. 24.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY, by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

2. THE BOYS FROM BILOXI, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

3. FAIRY TALE, by Stephen King (Scribner)

4. DREAMLAND, by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

5. DEMON COPPERHEAD, by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

6. TRIPLE CROSS, by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

7. MAD HONEY, by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan (Ballantine)

8. TOM CLANCY: RED WINTER, by Marc Cameron (Putnam)

9. NO PLAN B, by Andrew Child and Lee Child (Delacorte)

10. VERITY, by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)

NONFICTION

1. THE LIGHT WE CARRY, by Michelle Obama (Crown)

2. GO-TO DINNERS, by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

3. FAITH STILL MOVES MOUNTAINS, by Harris Faulkner (Broadside)

4. I’M GLAD MY MOM DIED, by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

5. GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS 2023 (Guinness World Records)

6. THE SIMPLY HAPPY COOKBOOK, by Kathy Doocy and Steve Doocy (Morrow)

7. FRIENDS, LOVERS, AND THE BIG TERRIBLE THING, by Matthew Perry (Flatiron)

8. THE STORIES WE TELL, by Joanna Gaines (Harper Select)

9. RADIO’S GREATEST OF ALL TIME, by Rush Limbaugh (Threshold Editions)

10. AND THERE WAS LIGHT, by Jon Meacham (Random House)

PAPERBACK

1. IT STARTS WITH US, by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

2. INTERESTING FACTS FOR CURIOUS MINDS, by Jordan Moore (Red Panda)

3. REMINDERS OF HIM, by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

4. THE ULTIMATE SERIAL KILLER TRIVIA BOOK, by Jack Rosewood (LAK)

5. JUJUTSU KAISEN, Vol. 18, by Gege Akutami (Viz)

6. NEVER FINISHED, by David Goggins (Lioncrest)

7. THINGS WE NEVER GOT OVER, by Lucy Score (Bloom)

8. THE 2023 OLD FARMER’S ALMANAC (Old Farmer’s Almanac)

9. MAYBE NOW, by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

10. HEAVEN OFFICIAL’S BLESSING, Vol. 5, by Mo Xiang Tong Xiu (Seven Seas)