Bestsellers for the week ending Sept. 30

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by Circana BookScan for the week ending Sept. 30.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. FOURTH WING, by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. THE RUNNING GRAVE, by Robert Galbraith (Mulholland)

3. THE ARMOR OF LIGHT, by Ken Follett (Viking)

4. HOLLY, by Stephen King (Scribner)

5. 12 MONTHS TO LIVE, by James Patterson and Mike Lupica (Little, Brown)

6. TOM LAKE, by Ann Patchett (Harper)

7. THE FRAGILE THREADS OF POWER, by V.E. Schwab (Tor)

8. BRIGHT LIGHTS, Big Christmas, by Mary Kay Andrews (St. Martin’s)

9. THE ILIAD, by Homer, translated by Emily Wilson (Norton)

10. DEMON COPPERHEAD, by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

NONFICTION

1. ENOUGH, by Cassidy Hutchinson (Simon & Schuster)

2. KILLING THE WITCHES, by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)

3. THE DEMOCRAT PARTY HATES AMERICA, by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

4. ELON MUSK, by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

5. DEMOCRACY AWAKENING, by Heather Cox Richardson (Viking)

6. GOVERNMENT GANGSTERS, by Kash Pramod Patel (Post Hill)

7. FAILURE IS NOT NOT AN OPTION, by Patrick Hinds (BenBella Books)

8. THICKER THAN WATER, by Kerry Washington (Little, Brown Spark)

9. ASTOR, by Anderson Cooper and Katherine Howe (Harper)

10. BUILD THE LIFE YOU WANT, by Arthur C. Brooks and Oprah Winfrey (Portfolio)

PAPERBACK

1. HOUSE OF SKY AND BREATH, by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

2. THINGS WE LEFT BEHIND, by Lucy Score (Bloom)

3. THE SHADOW WORK JOURNAL, by Keila Shaheen (Keila Shaheen)

4. THE BATTLE FOR PUMPKIN KING, by Dan Conner and Deborah Allo (Disney Manga)

5. ICEBREAKER, by Hannah Grace (Atria)

6. TOO LATE, by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)

7. 23 1⁄2 LIES, by James Patterson (Grand Central

8. IT STARTS WITH US, by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

9. MAD HONEY, by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan (Ballantine)

10. TWISTED LOVE, by Ana Huang (Bloom)