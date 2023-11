Bestsellers for the week ending Oct. 28

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by Circana BookScan for the week ending Oct. 28.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. THE EXCHANGE, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. THE SECRET, by Lee Child and Andrew Child (Delacorte)

3. FOURTH WING, by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

4. HOLLY, by Stephen King (Scribner)

5. LET US DESCEND, by Jesmyn Ward (Scribner)

6. TOM LAKE, by Ann Patchett (Harper)

7. JUDGMENT PREY, by John Sandford (Putnam)

8. THE ARMOR OF LIGHT, by Ken Follett (Viking)

9. THE COVENANT OF WATER, by Abraham Verghese (Grove)

10. MIMI’S TALES OF TERROR, by Junji Ito (Viz)

NONFICTION

1. THE WOMAN IN ME, by Britney Spears (Gallery)

2. THE PIONEER WOMAN COOKS: DINNER’S READY!, by Ree Drummond (Morrow)

3. HIDDEN POTENTIAL, by Adam Grant (Viking)

4. HOW TO KNOW A PERSON, by David Brooks (Random House)

5. ROMNEY, by McKay Coppins (Scribner)

6. IF YOU WOULD HAVE TOLD ME, by John Stamos (Henry Holt)

7. PREQUEL, by Rachel Maddow (Crown)

8. HOW TO WIN AT CHESS, by Levy Rozman (Ten Speed)

9. THE GREAT DISAPPEARANCE, by David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson)

10. BE USEFUL, by Arnold Schwarzenegger (Penguin Press)

PAPERBACK

1. KING OF GREED, by Ana Huang (Bloom)

2. WILDFIRE, by Hannah Grace (Atria)

3. ICEBREAKER, by Hannah Grace (Atria)

4. THINGS WE LEFT BEHIND, by Lucy Score (Bloom)

5. KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON, by David Grann (Vintage)

6. TOO LATE, by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)

7. WRECK THE HALLS, by Tessa Bailey (Avon)

8. MAD HONEY, by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

9. THE WAY FORWARD, by Yung Pueblo (Andrews McMeel)

10. IRIS KELLY DOESN’T DATE, by Ashley Herring Blake (Penguin)