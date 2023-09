Bestsellers for the week ending Sept. 16

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by Circana BookScan for the week ending Sept. 16.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. HOLLY, by Stephen King (Scribner)

2. FOURTH WING, by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

3. VINCE FLYNN: CODE RED, by Kyle Mills (Atria)

4. FALL OF RUIN AND WRATH, by Jennifer L. Armentrout (Bramble)

5. TOM LAKE, by Ann Patchett (Harper)

6. PAYBACK IN DEATH, by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s)

7. DEMON COPPERHEAD, by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

8. THE VASTER WILDS, by Lauren Groff (Riverhead)

9. STITCH AND THE SAMURAI, by Hiroto Wada (Disney Manga)

10. THE COVENANT OF WATER, by Abraham Verghese (Grove Press)

NONFICTION

1. ELON MUSK, by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

2. BUILD THE LIFE YOU WANT, by Arthur C. Brooks and Oprah Winfrey (Portfolio)

3. COUNTING THE COST, by Jill Duggar (Gallery)

4. THE ART OF HOME, by Shea McGee (Harper Horizon)

5. THE WORLD CENTRAL KITCHEN COOKBOOK, by José Andrés (Clarkson Potter)

6. XOXO, CODY, by Cody Rigsby (Ballantine)

7. THE GIFT OF FAILURE, by Dan Bongino (Liberatio Protocol)

8. YELLOWSTONE: THE OFFICIAL DUTTON RANCH FAMILY COOKBOOK, by Gator Guilbeau (Insight Editions)

9. OUTLIVE, by Peter Attia (Harmony)

10. THE JOSIAH MANIFESTO, by Jonathan Cahn (Frontline)

PAPERBACK

1. THINGS WE LEFT BEHIND, by Lucy Score (Bloom)

2. 23 1⁄2 LIES, by James Patterson (Grand Central)

3. TOO LATE, by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)

4. HEAVEN OFFICIAL’S BLESSING, VOL. 7, by Mo Xiang Tong Xiu (Seven Seas)

5. ASSISTANT TO THE VILLAIN, by Hannah Nicole Maehrer (Red Tower)

6. ICEBREAKER, by Hannah Grace (Atria)

7. IT STARTS WITH US, by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

8. THE SHADOW WORK JOURNAL, by Keila Shaheen (Keila Shaheen)

9. MAD HONEY, by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan ( Ballantine)

10. TWISTED LOVE, by Ana Huang (Bloom)