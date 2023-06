Bestsellers for the week ending June 10

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by Circana BookScan for the week ending June 10.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. HAPPY PLACE, by Emily Henry (Berkley)

2. CROSS DOWN, by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Little, Brown)

3. LORE OLYMPUS, Vol. 4, by Rachel Smythe (Random House Worlds)

4. THE COVENANT OF WATER, by Abraham Verghese (Grove)

5. CLIVE CUSSLER: FIRE STRIKE, by Mike Maden (Putnam)

6. IDENTITY, by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)

7. LADY TAN’S CIRCLE OF WOMEN, by Lisa See (Scribner)

8. DEMON COPPERHEAD, by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

9. THE PARIS DAUGHTER, by Kristin Harmel (Gallery)

10. HELLO BEAUTIFUL, by Ann Napolitano (Dial)

NONFICTION

1. PAGEBOY, by Elliot Page (Flatiron)

2. PREPARED, by Mike Glover (Portfolio)

3. THE WAGER, by David Grann (Doubleday)

4. OUTLIVE, by Peter Attia (Harmony)

5. MAGNOLIA TABLE, Vol. 3, by Joanna Gaines (Morrow)

6. THE ANTI-COMMUNIST MANIFESTO, by Jesse Kelly (Threshold)

7. THE PUPPETEERS, by Jason Chaffetz (Broadside)

8. THE CREATIVE ACT, by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

9. I’M GLAD MY MOM DIED, by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

10. WAR ON IVERMECTIN, by Pierre Kory (Skyhorse)

PAPERBACK

1. IT STARTS WITH US, by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

2. UNFORTUNATELY YOURS, by Tessa Bailey (Avon)

3. ICEBREAKER, by Hannah Grace (Atria)

4. MEET ME AT THE LAKE, by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

5. TWISTED LOVE, by Ana Huang (Bloom)

6. THE HOUSEMAID, by Freida McFadden (Grand Central)

7. NEVER NEVER, by Colleen Hoover and Tarryn Fisher (Canary Street)

8. THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME, by Laura Dave (S&S / Rucci)

9. THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY, by Matt Haig (Penguin Books)

10. HEART BONES, by Colleen Hoover (Atria)