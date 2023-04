Bestsellers for the week ending April 8

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by Circana BookScan for the week ending April 8.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY, by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

2. HOMECOMING, by Kate Morton (Mariner)

3. HANG THE MOON, by Jeannette Walls (Scribner)

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

4. TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW, by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

5. HELLO BEAUTIFUL, by Ann Napolitano (Dial)

6. COUNTDOWN, by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Little, Brown)

7. ROMANTIC COMEDY, by Curtis Sittenfeld (Random House)

8. TRESS OF THE EMERALD SEA, by Brandon Sanderson (Tor)

9. I WILL FIND YOU, by Harlan Coben (Grand Central)

10. PINEAPPLE STREET, by Jenny Jackson (Viking / Dorman)

NONFICTION

1. OUTLIVE, by Peter Attia (Harmony)

2. THE WISDOM OF THE BULLFROG, by William H. McRaven (Grand Central)

3. THE LOVE STORIES OF THE BIBLE SPEAK, by Shannon Bream (Broadside)

4. YOU’RE GOING TO MAKE IT, by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

5. BUILT TO MOVE, by Juliet Starrett and Kelly Starrett (Knopf)

6. CHOOSING TO RUN, by Des Linden (Dutton)

7. I’M GLAD MY MOM DIED, by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

8. GOT YOUR NUMBER, by Mike Greenberg (Hyperion Avenue)

9. SPARE, by Prince Harry (Random House)

10. THE CREATIVE ACT, by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

PAPERBACK

1. IT STARTS WITH US, by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

2. NEVER NEVER, by Colleen Hoover and Tarryn Fisher (Canary Street)

3. THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME, by Laura Dave (S&S / Rucci)

4. HEART BONES, by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

5. ICEBREAKER, by Hannah Grace (Atria)

6. ONE PIECE, Vol. 102, by Eiichiro Oda (Viz)

7. TWISTED LOVE, by Ana Huang (Bloom)

8. THINGS WE HIDE FROM THE LIGHT, by Lucy Score (Bloom)

9. THE FOUR WINDS, by Kristin Hannah (Griffin)

10. CRYING IN H MART, by Michelle Zauner (Vintage)