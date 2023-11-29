Bestsellers for the week ending Nov. 18

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by Circana BookScan for the week ending Nov. 18.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. IRON FLAME, by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. FOURTH WING, by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

3. THE EDGE, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

4. THE LITTLE LIAR, by Mitch Albom (Harper)

5. FOURTH WING (special ed.), by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

6. THE EXCHANGE, by John Grisham Doubleday)

7. THE HEAVEN & EARTH GROCERY STORE, by James McBride (Riverhead)

8. THE NARROW ROAD BETWEEN DESIRES, by Patrick Rothfuss (DAW)

9. RESURRECTION WALK, by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

10. THE SECRET, by Lee Child and Andrew Child (Delacorte)

NONFICTION

1. THE WOMAN IN ME, by Britney Spears (Gallery)

2. MY NAME IS BARBRA, by Barbra Streisand (Viking)

3. MY EFFIN’ LIFE, by Geddy Lee (Harper)

4. THE GREAT DISAPPEARANCE, by David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson)

5. TIRED OF WINNING, by Jonathan Karl (Dutton)

6. ARETÉ, by Brian Johnson (Heroic Blackstone)

7. GHOSTS OF HONOLULU, by Mark Harmon (Harper Select)

8. PREQUEL, by Rachel Maddow (Crown)

9. PRETTY BOYS ARE POISONOUS, by Megan Fox (Gallery)

10. THE PIONEER WOMAN COOKS: DINNER’S READY!, by Ree Drummond (Morrow)

PAPERBACK

1. ICEBREAKER, by Hannah Grace (Atria)

2. WILDFIRE, by Hannah Grace (Atria)

3. LOVE REDESIGNED, by Lauren Asher (Bloom)

4. THE CHRISTMAS FIX, by Lucy Score (Bloom)

5. TOO LATE, by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)

6. WRECK THE HALLS, by Tessa Bailey (Avon)

7. BOOKSHOPS & BONEDUST, by Travis Baldree (Tor)

8. THRONE OF GLASS, by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

9. THINGS WE LEFT BEHIND, by Lucy Score (Bloom)

10. KING OF GREED, by Ana Huang (Bloom)