Bestsellers for the week ending March 4

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by Circana BookScan for the week ending March 4.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. STORM WATCH, by C.J. Box (Putnam)

2. LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY, by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

3. A DAY OF FALLEN NIGHT, by Samantha Shannon (Bloomsbury)

4. TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW, by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

5. SOMEONE ELSE’S SHOES, by Jojo Moyes (Viking / Dorman)

6. DEMON COPPERHEAD, by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

7. THE BOYS FROM BILOXI, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

8. I HAVE SOME QUESTIONS FOR YOU, by Rebecca Makkai (Viking)

9. FAIRY TALE, by Stephen King (Scribner)

10. THE ADVENTURES OF AMINA AL-SIRAFI, by Shannon Chakraborty (Harper Voyager)

NONFICTION

1. THE COURAGE TO BE FREE, by Ron DeSantis (Broadside)

2. SPARE, by Prince Harry (Random House)

3. YOUNG FOREVER, by Mark Hyman (Little, Brown Spark)

4. DRAMA FREE, by Nedra Glover Tawwab (TarcherPerigee)

5. THE CREATIVE ACT, by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

6. 8 RULES OF LOVE, by Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster)

7. I’M GLAD MY MOM DIED, by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

8. ALL MY KNOTTED-UP LIFE, by Beth Moore (Tyndale)

9. WAKE UP WITH PURPOSE!, by Jean Dolores Schmidt (Harper Select)

10. THE PARENTING MAP, by Shefali Tsabary (HarperOne)

PAPERBACK

1. NEVER NEVER, by Colleen Hoover and Tarryn Fisher (Canary Street)

2. IT STARTS WITH US, by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

3. HEART BONES, by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

4. THINGS WE HIDE FROM THE LIGHT, by Lucy Score (Bloom)

5. THE PARIS APARTMENT, by Lucy Foley (Morrow)

6. ICEBREAKER, by Hannah Grace (Atria)

7. TWISTED LOVE, by Ana Huang (Bloom)

8. THE HOUSEMAID, by Freida McFadden (Grand Central)

9. THE SUN AND ITS SHADE, by Piper CJ (Bloom)

10. 3 DAYS TO LIVE, by James Patterson (Grand Central)