Bestsellers for the week ending May 20

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by Circana BookScan for the week ending May 20.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. HAPPY PLACE, by Emily Henry (Berkley)

2. ONLY THE DEAD, by Jack Carr (Atria)

3. FOURTH WING, by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

4. DEMON COPPERHEAD, by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

5. THE 23RD MIDNIGHT, by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)

6. QUEEN CHARLOTTE, by Julia Quinn (Avon)

7. YELLOWFACE, by R.F. Kuang (Morrow)

8. THE MAKING OF ANOTHER MAJOR MOTION PICTURE MASTERPIECE, by Tom Hanks (Knopf)

9. SIMPLY LIES, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

10. THE TRUE LOVE EXPERIMENT, by Christina Lauren (Gallery)

NONFICTION

1. MAGNOLIA TABLE, Vol. 3, by Joanna Gaines (Morrow)

2. HEALTHYGIRL KITCHEN, by Danielle Brown (DK)

3. THE WAGER, by David Grann (Doubleday)

4. DISRUPTIVE THINKING, by T.D. Jakes (Faithwords)

5. OUTLIVE, by Peter Attia (Harmony)

6. THE DADDY DIARIES, by Andy Cohen (Holt)

7. SPARE, by Prince Harry (Random House)

8. THE CREATIVE ACT, by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

9. THE LIGHT WE CARRY, by Michelle Obama (Crown)

10. I’M GLAD MY MOM DIED, by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

PAPERBACK

1. IT STARTS WITH US, by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

2. MEET ME AT THE LAKE, by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

3. THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME, by Laura Dave (S&S / Rucci)

4. NEVER NEVER, by Colleen Hoover and Tarryn Fisher (Canary Street)

5. THE HOUSEMAID, by Freida McFadden (Grand Central)

6. ICEBREAKER, by Hannah Grace (Atria)

7. THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY, by Matt Haig (Penguin Books)

8. HEART BONES, by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

9. TWISTED LOVE, by Ana Huang (Bloom)

10. THINGS WE HIDE FROM THE LIGHT, by Lucy Score (Bloom)