Bestsellers for the week ending Oct. 21

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by Circana BookScan for the week ending Oct. 21.

HARCOVER

FICTION

1. THE EXCHANGE, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. FOURTH WING, by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

3. TOM LAKE, by Ann Patchett (Harper)

4. HOLLY, by Stephen King (Scribner)

5. JUDGMENT PREY, by John Sandford (Putnam)

6. THE ARMOR OF LIGHT, by Ken Follett (Viking)

7. SECOND ACT, by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

8. DEMON COPPERHEAD, by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

9. BLOOD LINES, by Nelson DeMille and Alex DeMille (Scribner)

10. THE COVENANT OF WATER, by Abraham Verghese (Grove)

NONFICTION

1. PREQUEL, by Rachel Maddow (Crown)

2. ENOUGH, by Cassidy Hutchinson (Simon & Schuster)

3. WORTHY, by Jada Pinkett Smith (Dey Street)

4. FOREVER STRONG, by Gabrielle Lyon (Atria)

5. TEXTURE OVER TASTE, by Joshua Weissman (DK)

6. BEHIND THE SEAMS, by Dolly Parton (Ten Speed)

7. BE USEFUL, by Arnold Schwarzenegger (Penguin Press)

8. KILLING THE WITCHES, by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)

9. THE GREAT DISAPPEARANCE, by David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson)

10. THE DEMOCRAT PARTY HATES AMERICA, by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

PAPERBACK

1. WILDFIRE, by Hannah Grace (Atria)

2. SPY X FAMILY, Vol. 10, by Tatsuya Endo (Viz)

3. TWO TWISTED CROWNS, by Rachel Gillig (Orbit)

4. ICEBREAKER, by Hannah Grace (Atria)

5. THINGS WE LEFT BEHIND, by Lucy Score (Bloom)

6. TOO LATE, by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)

7. WRECK THE HALLS, by Tessa Bailey (Avon)

8. IT STARTS WITH US, by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

9. KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON, by David Grann (Vintage)

10. MAD HONEY, by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)