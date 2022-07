Bestsellers for the week ending Dec. 27

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by Nielsen BookScan for the week ending Dec. 27.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. ROGUE LAWYER, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. CROSS JUSTICE, by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

3. THE BAZAAR OF BAD DREAMS, by Stephen King (Scribner)

4. SEE ME, by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

5. THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN, by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

6. GO SET A WATCHMAN, by Harper Lee (Harper)

7. THE GUILTY, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

8. TOM CLANCY: COMMANDER IN CHIEF, by Mark Greaney (Putnam)

9. THE MAGIC STRINGS OF FRANKIE PRESTO, by Mitch Albom (Harper)

10. ASHLEY BELL, by Dean Koontz (Bantam)

NONFICTION

1. KILLING REAGAN, by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (Holt)

2. THE PIONEER WOMAN COOKS: DINNERTIME, by Ree Drummond (Morrow)

3. GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS 2016 (Guinness World Records)

4. THOMAS JEFFERSON AND THE TRIPOLI PIRATES, by Brian Kilmeade (Penguin/Sentinel)

5. THING EXPLAINER, by Randall Munroe (HMH)

6. HUMANS OF NEW YORK: STORIES, by Brandon Stanton (St. Martin’s)

7. BETWEEN THE WORLD AND ME, by Ta-Nehisi Coates (Random/Spiegel & Grau)

8. THE POWER OF I AM, by Joel Osteen (Hachette/FaithWords)

9. DESTINY AND POWER, by Jon Meacham (Random House)

10. CRIPPLED AMERICA, by Donald J. Trump (S&S/Threshold)

PAPERBACK

1. LOST OCEAN, by Johanna Basford (Penguin)

2. TROPICAL WORLD, by Millie Marotta (Sterling/Lark)

3. STRESS RELIEVING ANIMAL DESIGNS (Blue Star)

4. ADULT COLORING BOOKS (Zing)

5. THE OFFICIAL A GAME OF THRONES COLORING BOOK, by George R.R. Martin (Bantam)

6. I AM MALALA, by Malala Yousafzai (LB/Back Bay)

7. YES PLEASE, by Amy Poehler (Morrow/Dey Street)

8. THE CHOICE, by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

9. CREATIVE HAVEN OWLS COLORING BOOK, by Marjorie Sarnat (Dover)

10. THE MARTIAN, by Andy Weir (Broadway)