Bestsellers for the week ending Feb. 21

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by Nielsen BookScan for the week ending Feb. 21.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. COMETH THE HOUR, by Jeffrey Archer (St. Martin’s)

2. BROTHERHOOD IN DEATH, by J.D. Robb (Berkley)

3. NYPD RED 4, by James Patterson and Marshall Karp (Little, Brown)

4. FIND HER, by Lisa Gardner (Dutton)

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

5. BLUE, by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

6. THE NIGHTINGALE, by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

7. ROGUE LAWYER, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

8. MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON, by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)

9. BREAKDOWN, by Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine)

10. SEE ME, by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

NONFICTION

1. WHEN BREATH BECOMES AIR, by Paul Kalanithi (Random House)

2. A MOTHER’S RECKONING, by Sue Klebold (Crown)

3. SPARK JOY, by Marie Kondo (Ten Speed)

4. PRETTY HAPPY, by Kate Hudson (Morrow/Dey Street)

5. THE NAME OF GOD IS MERCY, by Pope Francis (Random House)

6. CONVICTION, by Juan Martinez (Morrow)

7. BETWEEN THE WORLD AND ME, by Ta-Nehisi Coates (Random/Spiegel & Grau)

8. THE WHOLE 30, by Melissa Hartwig and Dallas Hartwig (HMH)

9. LEONARD, by William Shatner (St. Martin’s/Dunne)

10. THE ROAD TO LITTLE DRIBBLING, by Bill Bryson (Doubleday)

PAPERBACK

1. ALERT, James Patterson and Michael Ledwidge (Grand Central)

2. LOST OCEAN, by Johanna Basford (Penguin)

3. FRICTION, by Sandra Brown (Grand Central)

4. THE CHOICE (movie tie-in), by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

5. WHATEVER IS LOVELY (Waterbrook)

6. THE RUMOR, by Elin Hilderbrand (LB/Back Bay)

7. THE REVENANT (movie tie-in), by Michael Punke (Picador)

8. FERVENT, by Priscilla Shirer (B&H)

9. BROOKLYN (movie tie-in), by Colm Tóibín (Scribner)

10. OFFICIAL SAT STUDY GUIDE 2016 (College Board)