Bestsellers for the week ending July 26

Publishers Weekly's U.S. list powered by Nielsen BookScan for the week ending July 26.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. GO SET A WATCHMAN, by Harper Lee (Harper)

2. THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN, by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

3. CODE OF CONDUCT, by Brad Thor (Atria)

4. THE ENGLISH SPY, by Daniel Silva (Harper)

5. TRUTH OR DIE, by James Patterson and Howard Roughan (Little, Brown)

6. NEMESIS, by Catherine Coulter (Putnam)

7. NAKED GREED, by Stuart Woods (Putnam)

8. SPEAKING IN BONES, by Kathy Reichs (Bantam)

9. THE MELODY LINGERS ON, by Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster)

10. FINDERS KEEPERS, by Stephen King (Scribner)

NONFICTION

1. SELP-HELF, by Miranda Sings (S&S/Gallery)

2. THE LIFE-CHANGING MAGIC OF TIDYING UP, by Marie Kondo (Ten Speed)

3. BETWEEN THE WORLD AND ME, by Ta-Nehisi Coates (Random/Spiegel & Grau)

4. THE WRIGHT BROTHERS, by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)

5. MODERN ROMANCE, by Aziz Ansari (Penguin Press)

6. THE CONSERVATIVE HEART, by Arthur C. Brooks (HarperCollins/ Broadside)

7. DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE, by Holly Madison (Morrow/Dey Street )

8. A TIME FOR TRUTH, by Ted Cruz (HarperCollins/Broadside)

9. A FULL LIFE, by Jimmy Carter (Simon & Schuster)

10. BEING MORTAL, by Atul Gawande (Metropolitan)

PAPERBACK

1. GREY, by E.L. James (Vintage)

2. THE MARTIAN, by Andy Weir (Broadway)

3. PRIVATE VEGAS, by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Grand Central)

4. CREATIVE CATS COLOING BOOK, by Marjorie Sarnat (Dover)

5. I AM MALALA, by Malala Yousafzai (LB/Back Bay)

6. STRESS RELIEVING PATTERNS (Blue Star)

7. LEAVING TIME, by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

8. THE 5 LOVE LANGUAGES, by Gary Chapman (Moody/Northfield)

9. OFFICIAL SAT STUDY GUIDE (2016 ED.) (College Board)

10. THE VACATIONERS, by Emma Straub (Riverhead)