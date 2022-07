Bestsellers for the week ending Nov. 22

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by Nielsen BookScan for the week ending Nov. 22.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. THE GUILTY, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

2. TRICKY TWENTY-TWO, by Janet Evanovich (Bantam)

3. ROGUE LAWYER, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

4. THE BAZAAR OF BAD DREAMS, by Stephen King (Scribner)

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

5. SEE ME, by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

6. ALL DRESSED IN WHITE, by Mary Higgins Clark and Alafair Burke (Simon & Schuster)

7. THE PHARAOH’S SECRET, by Clive Cussler and Graham Brown (Putnam)

8. THE MISTLETOE INN, by Richard Paul Evans (Simon & Schuster)

9. THE CROSSING, by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

10. THE MAGIC STRINGS OF FRANKIE PRESTO, by Mitch Albom (Harper)

NONFICTION

1. THE PIONEER WOMAN COOKS: DINNERTIME, by Ree Drummond (Morrow)

2. KILLING REAGAN, by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (Holt)

3. THOMAS JEFFERSON AND THE TRIPOLI PIRATES, by Brian Kilmeade and Don Yaeger (Penguin/Sentinel)

4. GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS 2016 (Guinness World Records)

5. DESTINY AND POWER, by Jon Meacham (Random)

6. TROUBLEMAKER, by Leah Remini (Ballantine)

7. FALLOUT 4: VAULT DWELLER’S SURVIVAL GUIDES (Prima Games)

8. CRIPPLED AMERICA, by Donald J. Trump (S&S/Threshold)

9. STEALING AMERICA, by Dinesh D’Souza (HarperCollins/Broadside)

10. THE WITCHES, by Stacy Schiff (Little, Brown)

PAPERBACK

1. TOP SECRET RECIPES STEP-BY-STEP, by Todd Wilbur (Plume)

2. LOST OCEAN, by Johanna Basford (Penguin)

3. STARS OF FORTUNE, by Nora Roberts (Berkley)

4. THE COMPLETE COOK’S COUNTRY TV SHOW COOKBOOK . . . (America’s Test Kitchen)

5. ADULT COLORING BOOKS (Zing)

6. MERRY CHRISTMAS, ALEX CROSS, by James Patterson (Grand Central)

7. STRESS RELIEVING PATTERNS (Blue Star)

8. OWLS COLORING BOOK, by Marjorie Sarnat (Dover)

9. THE TIME GARDEN, by Daria Song (Watson-Guptill)

10. STRESS RELIEVING ANIMAL DESIGNS (Blue Star)