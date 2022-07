Bestsellers for the week ending Oct. 11

Publishers Weekly's U.S. list powered by Nielsen BookScan for the week ending Oct. 11.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. THE SURVIVOR, by Vince Flynn and Kyle Mills (Atria/Bistler)

2. A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS, by George R.R. Martin (Bantam)

3. THE MURDER HOUSE, by James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown)

4. THE GIRL IN THE SPIDER'S WEB, by David Lagercrantz (Knopf)

5. COME RAIN OR COME SHINE, by Jan Karon (Putnam)

6. DASHING THROUGH THE SNOW, by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

7. GO SET A WATCHMAN, by Harper Lee (Harper)

8. THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN, by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

9. MAKE ME, by Lee Child (Delacorte)

10. SHADOWS OF SELF, by Brandon Sanderson (Tor)

NONFICTION

1. KILLING REAGAN, by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (Holt)

2. A MORE PERFECT UNION, by Ben Carson (Penguin/Sentinel)

3. THE LIFE-CHANGING MAGIC OF TIDYING UP, by Marie Kondo (Ten Speed)

4. AGENTS OF BABYLON, by David Jeremiah (Tyndale)

5. THE POWER OF 'I AM,' by Joel Osteen (Hachette/FaithWords)

6. M TRAIN, by Patti Smith (Knopf)

7. A COMMON STRUGGLE, by Patrick J. Kennedy and Stephen Fried (Penguin/Blue Rider)

8. THE HEART-LED LEADER, by Tommy Spaulding (Crown Business)

9. WHY NOT ME?, by Mindy Kaling (Crown Archetype)

10. BIG MAGIC, by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead)

PAPERBACK

1. THE MARTIAN, by Andy Weir (Broadway)

2. THE MARTIAN (movie tie-in), by Andy Weir (Broadway)

3. MEMORY MAN, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

4. GREY, by E.L. James (Vintage)

5. FERVENT, by Priscilla Shirer (B&H)

6. THE BATTLE PLAN FOR PRAYER, by Stephen Kendrick and Alex Kendrick (B&H)

7. GRAY MOUNTAIN, by John Grisham (Bantam)

8. EVE, by Wm. Paul Young (S&S/Howard)

9. NARUTO, VOL. 72, by Masashi Kishimoto (Viz Media)

10. CREATIVE CATS COLORING BOOK, by Marjorie Sarnat (Dover)