Bestsellers for the week ending Oct. 19

Publishers Weekly's U.S. list powered by Nielsen BookScan for the week ending Oct. 19.



HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. LEAVING TIME, by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

2. BURN, by James Patterson and Michael Ledwidge (Little, Brown)

3. DEADLINE, by John Sandford (Putnam)

4. EDGE OF ETERNITY, by Ken Follett (Dutton)

5. MR. MIRACLE, by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

6. SOMEWHERE SAFE WITH SOMEBODY GOOD, by Jan Karon (Putnam)

7. PERSONAL, by Lee Child (Delacorte)

8. PARIS MATCH, by Stuart Woods (Putnam)

9. WINTER STREET, by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

10. THE LOST KEY, by Catherine Coulter (Putnam)



NONFICTION

1. KILLING PATTON, by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (Holt)

2. NOT THAT KIND OF GIRL, by Lena Dunham (Random House)

3. AS YOU WISH, by Cary Elwes (S&S/Touchstone)

4. AGENTS OF THE APOCALYPSE, by David Jeremiah (Tyndale)

5. YOU CAN, YOU WILL, by Joel Osteen (FaithWords)

6. THE INNOVATORS, by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

7. BEING MORTAL, by Atul Gawande (Metropolitan)

8. CHOOSE YOUR OWN AUTOBIOGRAPHY, by Neil Patrick Harris (Crown Archetype)

9. THUG KITCHEN, by Thug Kitchen (Rodale)

10. PLENTY MORE, by Yotam Ottolenghi (Ten Speed)



PAPERBACK

1. GONE GIRL, by Gillian Flynn (Broadway)

2. GONE GIRL (MOVIE TIE-IN), by Gillian Flynn (Broadway)

3. THE BEST OF ME (MOVIE TIE-IN EDITION), by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

4. RISE OF ISIS, by Jay Sekulow (S&S/Howard)

5. UNBROKEN, by Laura Hillenbrand (Random House)

6. THE MYSTERY OF THE SHEMITAH, by Jonathan Cahn (Frontline)

7. THE BOYS IN THE BOAT, by Daniel James Brown (Penguin)

8. THE TARGET, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

9. CROSS MY HEART, by James Patterson (Grand Central)

10. 10-DAY GREEN SMOOTHIE CLEANSE, by JJ Smith (Atria)