Bestsellers for the week ending Sept. 13

Publishers Weekly's U.S. list powered by Nielsen BookScan for the week ending Sept. 13.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. MAKE ME, by Lee Child (Delacorte)

2. THE GIRL IN THE SPIDER'S WEB, by David Lagercrantz (Knopf)

3. GO SET A WATCHMAN, by Harper Lee (Harper)

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

4. X, by Sue Grafton (Putnam/Wood)

5. UNDERCOVER, by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

6. THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN, by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

7. STAR WARS: AFTERMATH, by Chuck Wendig (Del Rey/LucasBooks)

8. THE SOLOMON CURSE, by Cussler/Blake (Putnam)

9. PURITY, by Jonathan Franzen (FSG)

10. FRICTION, by Sandra Brown (Grand Central)

NONFICTION

1. THE LIFE-CHANGING MAGIC OF TIDYING UP, by Marie Kondo (Ten Speed)

2. RISING STRONG, by Brene Brown (Spiegel & Grau)

3. PLUNDER AND DECEIT, by Mark R. Levin (S&S/Threshold)

4. EXCEPTIONAL, by Dick Cheney (S&S/Threshold)

5. BETWEEN THE WORLD AND ME, by Ta-Nehisi Coates (Random/Spiegel & Grau)

6. FOR THE LOVE, by Jen Hatmaker (Thomas Nelson)

7. GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS 2016, (Guinness World Records)

8. PAULA DEEN CUTS THE FAT, by Paula Deen and Melissa Clark (Paula Deen Ventures)

9. SELP-HELF, by Miranda Sings (S&S/Gallery)

10. THE WRIGHT BROTHERS, by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)

PAPERBACK

1. THE COMPLETE 'COOK'S COUNTRY' TV SHOW COOKBOOK, (America's Test Kitchen)

2. GREY, by E.L. James (Vintage)

3. THE MARTIAN, by Andy Weir (Broadway)

4. FERVENT, by Priscilla Shirer (B&H)

5. IT 'IS' ABOUT ISLAM, by Glenn Beck (S&S/Threshold)

6. THE BATTLE PLAN FOR PRAYER, by Stephen Kendrick and Alex Kendrick (B&H)

7. THE MARTIAN (movie tie-in), by Andy Weir (Broadway)

8. GRAY MOUNTAIN, by John Grisham (Bantam)

9. THE PHOTOGRAPH, by Beverly Lewis (Bethany House)

10. ONE NATION, by Ben Carson (Penguin/Sentinel)