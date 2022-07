Bestsellers for the week ending Sept. 20

Publishers Weekly's U.S. list powered by Nielsen BookScan for the week ending Sept. 20.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. THE GIRL IN THE SPIDER'S WEB, by David Lagercrantz (Knopf)

2. MAKE ME, by Lee Child (Delacorte)

3. DEVOTED IN DEATH, by J.D. Robb (Putnam)

4. GO SET A WATCHMAN, by Harper Lee (Harper)

5. THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN, by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

6. X, by Sue Grafton (Putnam/Wood)

7. THE SCAM, by Janet Evanovich and Lee Goldberg (Bantam)

8. THE END GAME, by Catherine Coulter and J.T. Ellison (Putnam)

9. FATES AND FURIES, by Lauren Groff (Riverhead)

10. UNDERCOVER, by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

NONFICTION

1. WHY NOT ME?, by Mindy Kaling (Crown Archetype)

2. THE LIFE-CHANGING MAGIC OF TIDYING UP, by Marie Kondo (Ten Speed)

3. RISING STRONG, by Brené Brown (Random/Spiegel & Grau)

4. KILLING THE MESSENGER, by David Brock (Hachette/Twelve)

5. BETWEEN THE WORLD AND ME, by Ta-Nehisi Coates (Random/Spiegel & Grau)

6. SOUTHERN ROUTES, by Ben Vaughn (Thomas Nelson)

7. PLUNDER AND DECEIT, by Mark R. Levin (S&S/Threshold)

8. EXCEPTIONAL, by Dick Cheney (S&S/Threshold)

9. FOR THE LOVE, by Jen Hatmaker (Thomas Nelson)

10. GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS 2016, Guinness World Records)

PAPERBACK

1. THE MARTIAN, by Andy Weir (Broadway)

2. TRIM HEALTHY MAMA COOKBOOK, by Pearle P. Barrett and Serene C. Allison (Harmony)

3. MEMORY MAN, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

4. GREY, by E.L. James (Vintage)

5. EVE, by Wm. Paul Young (S&S/Howard)

6. FERVENT, by Priscilla Shirer (B&H)

7. TRIM HEALTHY MAMA PLAN, by Pearle P. Barrett and Serene C. Allison (Harmony)

8. THE MARTIAN (movie tie-in), by Andy Weir (Broadway)

9. SAGA, Vol. 5, by Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples (Image)

10. THE BATTLE PLAN FOR PRAYER, by Stephen Kendrick and Alex Kendrick (B&H)