Bestseller lists for the week ended Sept. 23

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Sept. 23.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. LETHAL WHITE , by Robert Galbraith (Mulholland)

2. JUROR #3, by James Patterson and Nancy Allen (Little, Brown)

3. TIME’S CONVERT, by Deborah Harkness (Viking)

4. SHADOW TYRANTS, by Clive Cussler and Boyd Morrison (Putnam)

5. IN HIS FATHER’S FOOTSTEPS, by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

6. LEVERAGE IN DEATH, by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s)

7. SEA PRAYER, by Khaled Hosseini (Riverhead)

8. TEXAS RANGER, by James Patterson and Andrew Bourelle (Little, Brown)

9. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING, by Delia Owens (Putnam)

10. THE FORBIDDEN DOOR, by Dean Koontz (Bantam)

NONFICTION

1. FEAR, by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster)

2. WHISKEY IN A TEACUP, by Reese Witherspoon (Touchstone)

3. CRAVINGS: HUNGRY FOR MORE, by Chrissy Teigen (Clarkson Potter)

4. GIRL, WASH YOUR FACE, by Rachel Hollis (Nelson)

5. IN PIECES, by Sally Field (Grand Central)

6. LEADERSHIP, by Doris Kearns Goodwin (Simon & Schuster)

7. THE DEEP STATE, by Jason Chaffetz (Broadside)

8. THESE TRUTHS, by Jill Lepore (Norton)

9. D&D WATERDEEP DRAGON HEIST (Wizards of the Coast)

10. MAGNOLIA TABLE, by Joanna Gaines (Morrow)

PAPERBACK

1. THE FALLEN, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

2. THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ, by Heather Morris (Harper)

3. ELEANOR OLIPHANT IS COMPLETELY FINE, by Gail Honeyman (Penguin Books)

4. RICH PEOPLE PROBLEMS, by Kevin Kwan (Anchor)

5. LESS, by Andrew Sean Greer (Back Bay)

6. A SIMPLE FAVOR (movie tie-in), by Darcey Bell (Harper)

7. THE WINNER, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

8. SAPIENS, by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper Perennial)

9. INSTANT POT MIRACLE (HMH)

10. THE DUTCH WIFE, by Ellen Keith (Park Row)