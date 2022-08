Bestsellers: 'Live Wire' plugs in to No. 1

A list of national bestsellers compiled by Publishers Weekly for the week ending April 3.





HARDCOVER -- FICTION

1. LIVE WIRE, by Harlan Coben (Dutton)

2. TOYS, by James Patterson and Dennis McMahon (Little, Brown)

3. SING YOU HOME, by Jodi Picoult (Atria)

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

4. NIGHT ROAD, by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's)

5. THE SATURDAY BIG TENT WEDDING PARTY, by Alexander McCall Smith (Pantheon)

6. THE GIRL WHO KICKED THE HORNET'S NEST, by Stieg Larsson (Knopf)

7. THE JUNGLE, by Clive Cussler (Putnam)

8. A LESSON IN SECRETS, by Jacqueline Winspear (Harper)

9. COLD WIND, by C.J. Box (Putnam)

10. BREAKING THE RULES, by Suzanne Brockmann (Ballantine)





HARDCOVER -- NONFICTION

1. UNBROKEN, by Laura Hillenbrand (Random House)

2. THE 17 DAY DIET, by Dr. Mike Moreno (Free Press)

3. THE SOCIAL ANIMAL, by David Brooks (Random House)

4. RED, by Sammy Hagar with Joel Selvin (It Books)

5. LOVE WINS, by Rob Bell (HarperOne)

6. MOONWALKING WITH EINSTEIN, by Joshua Foer (Penguin Press)

7. THE MONEY CLASS, by Suze Orman (Spiegel & Grau)

8. UNFAMILIAR FISHES, by Sarah Vowell (Riverhead)

9. PHYSICS OF THE FUTURE, by Michio Kaku (Doubleday)

10. THE ENTREPRENEUR EQUATION, by Carol Roth (BenBella)





PAPERBACK

1. THE SHADOW OF YOUR SMILE, by Mary Higgins Clark (Pocket)

2. CAUGHT, by Harlan Coben (Signet)

3. WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, by Sara Gruen (Algonquin)

4. THE LINCOLN LAWYER, by Michael Connelly (Grand Central)

5. THE GIRL WITH THE DRAGON TATTOO, by Stieg Larsson (Vintage)

6. THE SILENT SEA, by Clive Cussler with Jack Du Brul (Berkley)

7. THE GIRL WHO PLAYED WITH FIRE, by Stieg Larsson (Vintage)

8. BIG GIRL, by Danielle Steel (Dell)

9. DECEPTION, by Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine)

10. GAME OF THRONES, by George R.R. Martin (Bantam)