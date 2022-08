Bestsellers: 'Seventeen' is smokin'

A list of national bestsellers compiled by Publishers Weekly for the week ending July 3.





HARDCOVER -- FICTION

1. SMOKIN' SEVENTEEN, by Janet Evanovich (Bantam)

2. AGAINST ALL ENEMIES, by Tom Clancy with Peter Telep (Putnam)

3. THE DEVIL COLONY, by James Rollins (Morrow)

4. ONE SUMMER, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

5. STATE OF WONDER, by Ann Patchett (Harper)

6. SILVER GIRL, by Elin Hiderbrand (Little, Brown / Reagan Arthur)

7. CARTE BLANCHE, by Jeffery Deaver (Simon & Schuster)

8. FALLEN, by Karin Slaughter (Delacorte)

9. FOLLY BEACH, by Dorothea Benton Frank (Morrow)

10. SISTERHOOD EVERLASTING, by Ann Brashares (Random House)





NONFICTION

1. GO THE ---- TO SLEEP, by Adam Mansbach, illus. by Ricardo Cortés (Akashic)

2. UNBROKEN, by Laura Hillenbrand (Random House)

3. IN THE GARDEN OF BEASTS, by Erik Larson (Crown)

4. THE GREATER JOURNEY, by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)

5. RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT, by Gretchen Morgenson and Joshua Rosner (Times Books)

6. THE 17 DAY DIET, by Dr. Mike Moreno (Free Press)

7. THE DUKAN DIET, by Dr. Pierre Dukan (Crown)

8. BOSSYPANTS, by Tina Fey (Little, Brown / Reagan Arthur)

9. DEMONIC, by Ann Coulter (Crown)

10. THROUGH MY EYES, by Tim Tebow with Nathan Whitaker (Harper)





PAPERBACK

1. THE HELP, by Kathryn Stockett (Berkley)

2. HEAVEN IS FOR REAL, by Todd Burpo with Lynn Vincent (Thomas Nelson)

3. ROOM, by Emma Donoghue (Little, Brown / Back Bay)

4. THE ORIGINAL ARGUMENT, by Glenn Beck (Threshold Editions)

5. WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, by Sara Gruen (Algonquin)

6. LEARNING, by Karen Kingsbury (Zondervan)

7. OUTLIERS, by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown / Back Bay)

8. GAME OF THRONES, by George R.R. Martin (Bantam)

9. THE IMMORTAL LIFE OF HENRIETTA LACKS, by Rebecca Skloot (Broadway)

10. CUTTING FOR STONE, by Abraham Verghese (Vintage)