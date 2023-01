Bestsellers: Time for '11th Hour'

A list of national bestsellers for the week ending June 3, powered by Nielsen BookScan

HARDCOVER -- FICTION

1. 11TH HOUR, by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

2. STOLEN PREY, by John Sandford (Putnam)

3. CALICO JOE, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

4. THE INNOCENT, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

5. DEADLOCKED, by Charlaine Harris (Ace)

6. THE WIND THROUGH THE KEYHOLE, by Stephen King (Scribner)

7. IN ONE PERSON, by John Irving (Simon & Schuster)

8. THE COLUMBUS AFFAIR, by Steve Berry (Ballantine Books)

9. BRING UP THE BODIES, by Hilary Mantel (Henry Holt)

10. CANADA, by Richard Ford (Ecco)

HARDCOVER -- NONFICTION

1. IT WORKED FOR ME, by Colin Powell (Harper)

2. THE AMATEUR, by Edward Klein (Regnery)

3. THE CHARGE, by Brendon Burchard (Free Press)

4. KILLING LINCOLN, by Bill O'Reilly (Henry Holt)

5. THE SKINNY RULES, by Bob Harper (Ballantine)

6. THE PASSAGE OF POWER, by Robert A. Caro (Knopf)

7. HOW WINNING WORKS, by Robyn Benincasa (Harlequin)

8. THE $100 STARTUP, by Chris Guillebeau (Crown Business)

9. THE REAL CRASH, by Peter Schiff (St. Martin's)

10. MY CROSS TO BEAR, by Gregg Allman (William Morrow)

PAPERBACK

1. FIFTY SHADES OF GREY, by E.L. James (Vintage)

2. FIFTY SHADES DARKER, by E.L. James (Vintage)

3. FIFTY SHADES FREED, by E.L. James (Vintage)

4. THE LAST BOYFRIEND, by Nora Roberts (Berkley)

5. KILL ALEX CROSS, by James Patterson (Grand Central)

6. IN THE GARDEN OF BEASTS, by Erik Larson (Broadway)

7. STATE OF WONDER, by Ann Patchett (Harper Perennial)

8. THANK YOU NOTES 2, by Jimmy Fallon (Grand Central)

9. THE ART OF FIELDING, by Chad Harbach (Back Bay)

10. THEN CAME YOU, by Jennifer Weiner (Washington Square)