Book nook: 'You Losing Weight'

YOU LOSING WEIGHT: The Owner's Manual to Simple and Healthy Weight Loss, by Michael F. Roizen, MD, and Mehmet C. Oz, MD. Free Press, 115 pp., $8.99.

If the famous TV doctors' 500-plus-page "You: On a Diet" is a bit much to swallow, this handy excerpt might be satisfying enough.

The little manual offers a "shortcut," they write -- "the best 99 tips and strategies" from the longer book, helping you to "make healthy living automatic." They make it simple, with quick suggestions ("Keep Emergency Foods on Hand") as well as food plans, recipes and exercise instructions.

THE SCOOP From the beginning, when they tell you to measure your waist rather than your weight, the doctors emphasize that making small changes -- even cutting 100 calories a day -- can add up, big time.

THE BOTTOM LINE Each of the 99 items is just a few paragraphs that can stick in your head -- say, how to make a "YOU-Turn" -- getting back on the road to weight loss when you've lost your way.