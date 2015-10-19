Book signings on Long Island for the week of Oct. 18

Monday, Oct. 19

Karen Russell, author of Pulitzer Prize finalist "Swamplandia!" and "Vampires in the Lemon Grove," discusses her work, part of Hofstra's Great Writers, Great Readings series. At 7 p.m., Joan and Donald E. Axinn Library, Hofstra University, Hempstead; 516-463-5410, hofstra.edu

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Joseph Flammer, author of "UFOs Over Long Island, New York," discusses UFO sightings and signs books. At 7 p.m., Sachem Library, 150 Holbrook Rd., Holbrook; 631-588-5024, sachemlibrary.org

Wednesday, Oct. 21

"Project Runway" co-producer Tim Gunn, author of "Gunn's Golden Rules: Life's Little Lessons for Making It Work," delivers a lecture. Free; tickets required. At 7 p.m., Ruth S. Harley University Center, Thomas Dixon Lovely Ballroom, Adelphi University, 1 South Ave., Garden City; 516-877-4555, adelphi.edu

Thursday, Oct. 22

Former "Jersey Shore" castmember Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi signs copies of "Strong Is the New Sexy: My Kickass Story on Getting 'My Formula for Fierce.' " At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Saturday, Oct. 24

Food writer Tom Barritt discusses and signs copies of "Long Island Food: A History from Family Farms and Oysters to Craft Spirits." $5, wine and cheese served. At 1 p.m., Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 W. Main St., Riverhead; 631-727-2881, ext. 106, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org