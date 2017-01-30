Brad Stone on Uber and Airbnb, Anna Pasternak on ‘Doctor Zhivago,’ Tom Hayden on the anti-war movement

THE UPSTARTS: How Uber, Airbnb, and the Killer Companies of the New Silicon Valley Are Changing the World, by Brad Stone. An editor at Bloomberg and biographer of Amazon’s Jeff Bezos looks at the startups of the new “sharing economy” and the young entrepreneurs who have made them so successful. (Little, Brown; $30)

LARA: The Untold Story and the Inspiration for “Doctor Zhivago,” by Anna Pasternak. The great-niece of Russian author Boris Pasternak tells the story of Olga Ivinskaya, Boris’ longtime mistress. She was arrested and sent to Siberia not once but twice for her connection to him, and was the model for the character of Lara in his classic novel. (Ecco, $27.99)

HELL NO: The Forgotten Power of the Vietnam Peace Movement, by Tom Hayden. The California lawmaker and longtime activist revisits the 1960s anti-war movement in this slim volume completed before his death last year at the age of 76. Hayden argues that America is in the process of whitewashing the history of the Vietnam War and the mass movement that opposed it. (Yale University Press, $25)