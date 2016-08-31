Carol Burnett’s ‘In Such Good Company’ a trip down memory lane

If you’re so glad you had the time together — 11 years, to be exact — with Carol Burnett and the rest of the crew from her classic CBS variety hour, then you’ll be anxious to spend time reading her new book, “In Such Good Company” (Crown Archetype, $28).

Packed with tons of stories about the creation of “The Carol Burnett Show,” the book also features recollections from the star about series regulars Harvey Korman, Vicki Lawrence, Lyle Waggoner and Tim Conway.

Even more fun are tales of Burnett’s encounters with famous celebs — both guests on her show and others who were just fans. She recalls meeting Cary Grant at a dinner party. Grant said he hated Eunice, Mama and all of the other “ugly characters” from the “Family” sketches, but loved all the physical comedy of Korman and Conway. She also writes lovingly of Lucille Ball, who threw expectant mom Burnett a “black-tie” baby shower. Burnett also speaks fondly of Rita Hayworth, the onetime screen partner of Fred Astaire and Gene Kelly, whom Burnett had to coach for a dance number they performed on the series.

Burnett’s nostalgic book will be a charming trip down memory lane for anyone who still savors the memory of her draped in curtains as she spoofed Scarlett O’Hara in her famous sketch “Went With the Wind.”