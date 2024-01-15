H.G. Wells, Calvin Coolidge works part of vintage book sale

What do writers H.G. Wells and Oliver Goldsmith and former U.S. President Calvin Coolidge have in common? All penned works that will be up for grabs at the vintage and antique book sale being held at the Center Moriches Free Public Library Jan. 25-27.

The event, which is being hosted by the Friends of the Center Moriches Free Public Library as a fundraiser for the library, will feature dozens of books, many of which are more than 100 years old. Among the choice items up for grabs are Wells' 1910 comic novel "The History of Mr. Polly"; a 1917 edition of Goldsmith's "The Vicar of Wakefield," which was first published in 1766; and "Have Faith in Massachusetts," a 1919 collection of speeches by Coolidge from his days as governor of the titular state.

"The Coolidge book had been a library book that was never returned and someone found it in their attic and donated it," said Kathy Kleinpeter, a volunteer with Friends of the Center Moriches Free Public Library who helped organize the sale.

Other treasures to be found include children's books featuring the "Peanuts" gang as well as those from the series of Little Golden Books and Kneetime Animal Stories; a 1908 copy of "The Rumford Cookbook"; "Japan, In Our Day," an 1893 entry of "The Illustrated Library of Travel"; and a signed first edition of Flora Armitage's 1963 mystery "The Five Deceivers."

The sale will take place from 2-8 p.m. Jan. 25, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 26 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 27 at the library at 235 Main St. in Center Moriches. All transactions are cash only. For more details, go to centermoricheslibrary.org.

"I cannot see these books go to the roadside or waste stream," Kleinpeter said. "They’re precious pieces of history. They need to find the people who appreciate them."