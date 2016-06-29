J.K. Rowling publishes new story on Pottermore

Pleasing Harry Potter fans everywhere, J.K. Rowling has revealed new details about the world of magic in North America.

In a short video and a story published for free on Tuesday on her website Pottermore.com, the author told the history of Ilvermorny, the American equivalent of the Hogwarts wizarding school.

The school, in Rowling’s story, was founded by an Irish witch who came to America aboard the Mayflower, and is divided into four houses named after creatures: Horned Serpent, Pukwudgie, Thunderbird and Wampus.

The revelations provide back story for “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” the film starring Eddie Redmayne with a script by Rowling, which opens worldwide Nov. 18.