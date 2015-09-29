Jason Segel, more authors on LI, week of Oct. 4
Tuesday, Oct. 6
Port Washington resident Cathleen Seaquist and her sister, Tina Ellerby, discuss their book, "Now Heal This: Eating to Save Your Life." At 6:30, The Dolphin Bookshop, 299 Main St., Port Washington; 516-767-2650, thedolphinbookshop.com
Actor Jason Segel ("The End of the Tour," TV's "How I Met Your Mother") speaks about and signs copies of his new children's book, "Nightmares! The Sleepwalker Tonic." At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com
Huntington author Kerriann Flanagan Brosky discusses and signs copies of "Historic Haunts of Long Island: Ghosts and Legends from the Gold Coast to Montauk Point." Adults only. At 7 p.m., Babylon Library, 24 South Carll Ave., Babylon; 631-669-1624, babylonlibrary.org
Saturday, Oct. 10
Former Newsday city editor Paul Moses discusses "An Unlikely Union: The Love-Hate Story of New York's Irish and Italians." At 5 p.m., Canio's Books, 290 Main St., Sag Harbor; 631-725-4926, caniosbooks.com
Sunday, Oct. 11
An evening with humorist David Sedaris ("Me Talk Pretty One Day," "Let's Explore Diabetes with Owls"). Tickets $80-$110. At 8 p.m., Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main St., Westhampton Beach; 631-288-1500, whbpac.org