John Avlon of CNN coming to Cinema Arts Centre

CNN anchor and political analyst John Avlon is used to reporting on current affairs, but on Sept. 17 he'll be coming to Huntington to discuss a political chapter in our nation's past.

The veteran journalist will be at the Cinema Arts Centre to talk about his new book "Lincoln and the Fight for Peace" in a discussion moderated by his wife, Margaret Hoover, host of PBS' public affairs program "Firing Line With Margaret Hoover." Tickets to the event, which is being presented by Long Island LitFest, are $40 and include a copy of the book. The interview will be followed and a Q&A with the audience and a book signing. To purchase tickets, go to longislandlitfest.com or cinemaartscentre.org.

Avlon's book delves into the history of Abraham Lincoln’s plan to secure a lasting peace after the Civil War and how the 16th U.S. President inspired visionaries including Nelson Mandela, Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr.

In addition to his career at CNN, Avalon, 50, penned the books "Independent Nation," "Wingnuts" and "Washington’s Farewell." Before joining CNN, he was editor-in-chief and managing director of The Daily Beast and served as chief speechwriter for New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.