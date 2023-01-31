Kerry Washington's memoir coming out in September

Actor-producer Kerry Washington used a popular TikTok audio on Tuesday, her 46th birthday, to help announce the upcoming release of her memoir, "Thicker Than Water."

"Girl, don't do it. It's not worth it," the former "Scandal" star lip-syncs to off-screen audio in a 13-second TikTok video, using audio from influencer Makayla Did's April 18, 2020, video that has been widely repurposed online. The camera angle changes, and a second Kerry Washington replies, "I'm not gonna do it, girl. I was just thinking about it. I'm not gonna do it."

Following a screen showing the opening of a People magazine article about the book, the second Washington admits, "I did it!"

Accompanying text reads, "I did it. I wrote a book."

Set for publication Sept. 26 from the Hachette Book Group imprint Little, Brown Spark, the tome "gives readers an intimate view into both her public and private worlds — as an artist, an advocate, an entrepreneur, a mother, a daughter, a wife, a Black woman," the publisher's website states.

"Writing a memoir is, by far, the most deeply personal project I have ever taken on," Washington — who earned two of her four Emmy Award actor nominations for her starring role as Olivia Pope in the 2012-18 ABC political potboiler "Scandal" — told People magazine in an article published Tuesday. "I hope that readers will receive it with open hearts and I pray that it offers new insights and perspectives, and invites people into deeper compassion — for themselves and others."

Washington credited Did for the audio, and the social-media influencer, who has 1.1 million TikTok followers, gave Washington a shoutout. Posting a screenshot of Washington's video on Instagram Stories, where posts cycle out after 24 hours, Did wrote, "Ms. @kerrywashington using my sound to announce her book!!?!?? Well good morning yall," followed by appreciative emoji.

The star returned the favor, reposting Did's missive on her own Instagram Stories.

Washington, who won an Emmy as a producer of "Live in Front of a Studio Audience: 'All In The Family' and 'Good Times' " (2020), recently appeared in the film "The School for Good and Evil" (2022) and the miniseries "Little Fires Everywhere," for which she earned an Emmy actor nomination. She is set to star opposite Delroy Lindo in the Hulu comedy series "Unprisoned," about a therapist and single mom whose father, newly released from prison, moves in with her and her teenage son.