Kirkus Prize finalists, National Book Foundation's '5 Under 35' winners announced

There's plenty of good news to go around in the literary world Wednesday. To begin with, the second annual Kirkus Prize finalists were announced. The prizes, awarded by Kirkus Reviews, a prepublication review magazine, are given in the categories of fiction, nonfiction and children's literature, and each carries a $50,000 award.

Among the fiction finalists finalists are Lauren Groff's "Fates and Furies" and Hanya Yanigihara's "A Little Life," which were both long-listed for the National Book Awards in September. Another finalist, "A Manual for Cleaning Women," is a posthumous collection of stories by Lucia Berlin, who wrote in relative obscurity during her lifetime and died in 2004.

Nonfiction finalists include Ta-Nehisi Coates' memoir, "Between the World and Me," framed as a letter to his teenage son about growing up African-American, which has received a lot of attention in conjunction with the BlackLivesMatter campaign. Other finalists are Helen Macdonald's "H Is for Hawk," a bestselling memoir from England, and Simon Winchester's "Pacific," a cultural history of the Pacific Ocean coming out late in October.

Young readers' finalists include "The New Small Person" by Lauren Child, a picture book; "Echo" by Pam Munoz Ryan, a middle-grade book; and "Shadowshaper" by Daniel Jose Older.

The Kirkus Prize winners will be announced at a ceremony in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 15.

In a separate announcement Wednesday, the National Book Foundation named its 10th annual "5 Under 35" honorees, recognzing young writers and emerging talent. The honorees are Colin Barrett, author of "Young Skins," Angela Flournoy, author of "The Turner House," Megan Kruse, author of "Call Me Home," Tracy O'Neill, author of "The Hopeful," and Azareen Van der Vliet Oloomi, author of "Fra Keeler." The writers will be honored at a ceremony hosted by LeVar Burton in Brooklyn on Nov. 16. Each honoree will receive $1,000. from the foundation.

For a complete list of Kirkus Prize finalists, go to Kirkus Reviews.

For more information on the "5 Under 35" honorees, go to National Book Foundation.