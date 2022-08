Sunday, Aug. 17

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Bill Dedman discusses and signs copies of "Empty Mansions: The Mysterious Life of Huguette Clark and the Spending of a Great American Fortune." Tickets $20. At 5p.m., Quogue Library, 90 Quogue St., Quogue; 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org

Thursday, Aug. 21

Lorenzo Carcaterra reads from his thriller “The Wolf.” At 8 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com

Saturday, Aug. 23

Cartoonist Jules Feiffer discusses and signs his new books "Kill My Mother: A Graphic Novel" and "Rupert Can Dance." At 5p.m., Canio's Books, 290 Main St., Sag Harbor; 631-725-4926, caniosbooks.com