LI readings and signings: June 3-9

June 3

Philip Keith signs copies of "Blackhorse Riders: A Desperate Last Stand, an Extraordinary Rescue Mission, and the Vietnam Battle America Forgot" (St. Martin's Press). Registration required. At 3 p.m., Quogue Library, 90 Quogue St., Quogue; 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org

Sarvenaz Tash speaks about and signs her new young- adult novel "The Mapmaker and the Ghost" (Walker Childrens). At 4 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

June 4

Massapequa Park native Peter Troy reads from his debut novel, "May the Road Rise Up to Meet You" (Doubleday). At 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, Country Glen Center, 91 Old Country Rd., Carle Place; 516-741-9850

June 7

Syosset native Hilma Wolitzer discusses her new novel, "An Available Man" (Ballantine Books). At 7:30 p.m., Great Neck Library, 159 Bayview Ave., Great Neck; 516-466-8055, greatnecklibrary.org

June 9

Lyricist Sheldon Harnick and wife Margery Gray Harnick discuss their book "The Outdoor Museum" (Beaufort Books), a collection of her photographs and his poems. At 5 p.m., BookHampton, 50 Love Lane, Mattituck; 631- 324-4939, bookhampton.com