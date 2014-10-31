LI readings and signings, week of Nov. 2

Monday, Nov. 3

Jeff Kinney speaks and signs copies of "The Long Haul," Book 9 in his "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" series. At 6 p.m.; tickets will be distributed starting at 9 a.m. Sunday; ticket holders must buy a book. Barnes & Noble, 91 Old Country Rd., Carle Place; 516-741-9850, barnesandnoble.com

Michael Connelly discusses his new Harry Bosch novel, "The Burning Room," with Long Island mystery writer Reed Farrel Coleman. At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Tuesday, Nov. 4

East Meadow author Natalie Harnett reads and signs copies of her novel, "The Hollow Ground," as a benefit for the Children's Greenhouse Scholarship Fund. Reception follows. At 2:30 p.m., Nassau Community College, 1 Education Dr., College Center Building, Room 252-253, Garden City; 516-572-7082, ncc.edu

Wednesday, Nov. 5

Joydeep Roy-Bhattacharya discusses and signs his novels, including "The Watch." At 6:30 p.m., Radio Lounge of Chancellors Hall, Stony Brook Southampton, 239 Montauk Hwy., Southampton; 631-632-5033, stonybrook.edu/mfa

Thursday, Nov. 6

Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist Jules Feiffer discusses his graphic novel, "Kill My Mother," followed by a screening of "The Big Sleep." Reception and book signing afterward. $20 members, $25 public. At 7 p.m., Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington; 631- 423-7611, cinemaartscentre.org

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Friday, Nov. 7

Newsday writer Thomas Maier, author of "Masters of Sex," speaks and signs copies of his new book, "When Lions Roar: The Churchills and the Kennedys." At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Saturday, Nov. 8

Poet Harvey Shapiro (1924-2013) is remembered as poets and family members read from his last book, "A Momentary Glory: Last Poems." At 5 p.m., Canio's Books, 290 Main St., Sag Harbor; 631-725-4926, caniosbooks.com