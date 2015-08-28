Long Island author events, week of Aug. 30

Sunday, Aug. 30

Science journalist Casey Schwartz reads from and signs copies of "In the Mind Fields: Exploring the New Science of Neuropsychoanalysis." At 6 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com

Wednesday, Sept. 2

Motivational speaker Jerry Gladstone, who was raised in Massapequa, speaks about and signs copies of "The Common Thread of Overcoming Adversity and Living Your Dreams." At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Saturday, Sept. 5

Massapequa Park resident Phil Carlucci, creator of the website www.golfonlongisland.com, speaks and signs copies of "Long Island Golf," part of the Images of America series. At 2 p.m., Quogue Library, 90 Quogue St., Quogue; 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org

Nassau County poet laureate Lorraine LoFrese Conlin and Wantagh poet Louisa Calio, author of "Journey to the Heart Waters," read from their work. At 3 p.m., Canio's Books, 290 Main St., Sag Harbor; 631-725-4926, caniosbooks.com

Kaylie Jones, author of "The Anger Meridian" and faculty member at Stony Brook Southampton, and Center Moriches novelist Matthew McGevna, author of "Little Beasts," read from their novels. At 5 p.m., Canio's Books, 290 Main St., Sag Harbor; 631-725-4926, caniosbooks.com