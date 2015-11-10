EntertainmentBooks

Long Island author events, week of Nov. 8

Robert Crais reads from his new novel in Huntington on Nov. 14. Credit: Exley Foto, Inc.

 

Thursday, Nov. 12

Molloy College writer-in-residence Barbara Novack reads and signs copies of her novel "J.W. Valentine." At 7 p.m., Rockville Centre Public Library, 221 North Village Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-766-6257, rvclibrary.org

 

Friday, Nov. 13

Eileen Duffy, author of "Behind the Bottle: The Rise of Wine on Long Island," and T.W. Barritt, author of "Long Island Food: A History from Family Farms & Oysters to Craft Spirits," discuss wine and food and sign copies of their books. At 7 p.m., Turn of the Corkscrew, 110 N. Park Ave., 1st Floor, Rockville Centre; 516-764-6000, turnofthecorkscrew.com

 

Supermodel and author Christie Brinkley talks about and signs copies of "Timeless Beauty: Over 100 Tips, Secrets, and Shortcuts to Looking Great." At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

 

Saturday, Nov. 14

Chef and restaurateur Lidia Bastianich signs copies of her new cookbook, "Lidia's Mastering the Art of Italian Cuisine: Everything You Need to Know to Be a Great Italian Cook." At noon, Barnes & Noble, Country Glen Center, 91 Old Country Rd., Carle Place; 516-741-9850. Wristbands distributed (with a purchase of the book) starting at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13.

Robert Crais speaks about and signs copies of his new Elvis Cole and Joe Pike novel, "The Promise." At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

