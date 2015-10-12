EntertainmentBooks

Long Island author events, week of Oct. 11

Shulem Deen, author of "All Who Go Do Not Return,"...

Shulem Deen, author of "All Who Go Do Not Return," will speak at the Sid Jacobson JCC in East Hills on Oct. 15. Credit: Pearl Gabel

 

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Former congressman and Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich signs copies of his new thriller, "Duplicity," and Callista Gingrich signs copies of her children's book, "Christmas in America." At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Rep. Steve Israel of Huntington discusses his novel "The Global War on Morris." At 7:30 p.m., Port Washington Library, 1 Library Dr., Port Washington; 516-883-4400, ext. 123, pwpl.org

 

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Wednesday Martin talks about "Primates of Park Avenue," her memoir of Upper East Side Manhattan life. At 7 p.m., Bryant Library, 2 Paper Mill Rd., Roslyn; 516-621-2240, ext. 271, bryantlibrary.org

 

Thursday, Oct. 15

Shulem Deen speaks about and signs copies of "All Who Go Do Not Return," a memoir of leaving his Hasidic sect. Tickets $50, includes continental breakfast. At 10:30 a.m., Sid Jacobson JCC, 300 Forest Dr., East Hills; 516-484-1545, sjjcc.org/boxoffice

 

Saturday, Oct. 17

Newsday books editor Tom Beer, president of the National Book Critics Circle, discusses the buzzworthy books of Fall 2015. At 2 p.m., Quogue Library, 90 Quogue St., Quogue; 631-653-4224, ext. 101

Top Stories

Didn't find what you were looking for?