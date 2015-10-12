Long Island author events, week of Oct. 11

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Former congressman and Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich signs copies of his new thriller, "Duplicity," and Callista Gingrich signs copies of her children's book, "Christmas in America." At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Rep. Steve Israel of Huntington discusses his novel "The Global War on Morris." At 7:30 p.m., Port Washington Library, 1 Library Dr., Port Washington; 516-883-4400, ext. 123, pwpl.org

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Wednesday Martin talks about "Primates of Park Avenue," her memoir of Upper East Side Manhattan life. At 7 p.m., Bryant Library, 2 Paper Mill Rd., Roslyn; 516-621-2240, ext. 271, bryantlibrary.org

Thursday, Oct. 15

Shulem Deen speaks about and signs copies of "All Who Go Do Not Return," a memoir of leaving his Hasidic sect. Tickets $50, includes continental breakfast. At 10:30 a.m., Sid Jacobson JCC, 300 Forest Dr., East Hills; 516-484-1545, sjjcc.org/boxoffice

Saturday, Oct. 17

Newsday books editor Tom Beer, president of the National Book Critics Circle, discusses the buzzworthy books of Fall 2015. At 2 p.m., Quogue Library, 90 Quogue St., Quogue; 631-653-4224, ext. 101