EntertainmentBooks

Long Island author events, week of Sept. 27

Rowan Ricardo Phillips, whose new book is longlisted for the...

Rowan Ricardo Phillips, whose new book is longlisted for the National Book Award in poetry, reads at Hofstra on Sept. 29. Credit: Sue Kwon

Tuesday, Sept. 29

Christopher Bollen discusses his Long Island-set mystery novel, "Orient." At 1 p.m., Bryant Library, 2 Paper Mill Rd., Roslyn; 516-621-2240, bryantlibrary.org

Guggenheim fellow Rowan Ricardo Phillips, author of the poetry collections "Heaven" and "The Ground" discusses his work, part of the Great Writers, Great Readings series. At 7 p.m., Guthart Cultural Center Theater, Hofstra University, Hempstead; 516-463-5410, hofstra.edu

Wednesday, Sept. 30

Charlotte Bonelli, director of the American Jewish Committee Archives, speaks and signs copies of "Exit Berlin: How One Woman Saved Her Family from Nazi Germany." At 7 p.m., Northport Public Library, 151 Laurel Ave., Northport, 631-261-6930, nenpl.org

Thursday, Oct. 1

Huntington author Kerriann Flanagan Brosky discusses and signs copies of "Historic Haunts of Long Island: Ghosts and Legends from the Gold Coast to Montauk Point." At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Saturday, Oct. 3

Poetry workshop with St. James poet Claire Nicolas White, followed by a reading and reception with White and poet Joe Weil. Workshop 2-4 p.m., reading / reception 5-7 p.m. Tickets $10-$20, registration preferred. At the Walt Whitman Birthplace State Historic Site and Interpretive Center, 246 Old Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington Station; 631-427-5240, waltwhitman.org

Top Stories

Didn't find what you were looking for?