Long Island author events, week of Sept. 27

Tuesday, Sept. 29

Christopher Bollen discusses his Long Island-set mystery novel, "Orient." At 1 p.m., Bryant Library, 2 Paper Mill Rd., Roslyn; 516-621-2240, bryantlibrary.org

Guggenheim fellow Rowan Ricardo Phillips, author of the poetry collections "Heaven" and "The Ground" discusses his work, part of the Great Writers, Great Readings series. At 7 p.m., Guthart Cultural Center Theater, Hofstra University, Hempstead; 516-463-5410, hofstra.edu

Wednesday, Sept. 30

Charlotte Bonelli, director of the American Jewish Committee Archives, speaks and signs copies of "Exit Berlin: How One Woman Saved Her Family from Nazi Germany." At 7 p.m., Northport Public Library, 151 Laurel Ave., Northport, 631-261-6930, nenpl.org

Thursday, Oct. 1

Huntington author Kerriann Flanagan Brosky discusses and signs copies of "Historic Haunts of Long Island: Ghosts and Legends from the Gold Coast to Montauk Point." At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Saturday, Oct. 3

Poetry workshop with St. James poet Claire Nicolas White, followed by a reading and reception with White and poet Joe Weil. Workshop 2-4 p.m., reading / reception 5-7 p.m. Tickets $10-$20, registration preferred. At the Walt Whitman Birthplace State Historic Site and Interpretive Center, 246 Old Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington Station; 631-427-5240, waltwhitman.org