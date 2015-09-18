Long Island book signings for the week of Sept. 20
Sunday, Sept. 20
The Valley Stream Author Fair showcases local authors, including Bill Florio, Angela Schultz, Christina M. Rau, Patricia L. Gordon, Kymberley Clemons-Jones, Raymond A. Tanza and Robert L. Fouch. From 1-3 p.m., Henry Waldinger Memorial Library, 60 Verona Pl., Valley Stream; 516-825-6422, nassaulibrary.org/valleyst
Monday, Sept. 21
Former "Good Morning America" host Joan Lunden speaks about and signs copies of "Had I Known: A Memoir of Survival." At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com
Greenport author John D. Williams Jr. discusses and signs copies of "Word Nerd: Dispatches from the Games, Grammar, and Geek Underground." At 7 p.m., Sachem Public Library, 150 Holbrook Rd., Holbrook; 631-588-5024, sachemlibrary.org
Thursday. Sept 24
Branding and marketing consultant Tommy Spero speaks about and signs his new book, "Messages in the Music," 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com
Saturday, Sept. 26
Authors Phil Keith of Southampton ("Stay the Rising Sun: The True Story of USS Lexington, Her Valiant Crew, and Changing the Course of World War II") and Tom Clavin of Sag Harbor ("Reckless: The Racehorse Who Became a Marine Corps Hero") discuss various paths to publishing original fiction and nonfiction. Tickets $10. At 2 p.m., Quogue Library, 90 Quogue St., Quogue; 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org