Long Island book signings for the week of Sept. 20

Former "Good Morning America" host Joan Lunden will join the program's 40th anniversary marathon. Credit: Augustus Butera

Sunday, Sept. 20

The Valley Stream Author Fair showcases local authors, including Bill Florio, Angela Schultz, Christina M. Rau, Patricia L. Gordon, Kymberley Clemons-Jones, Raymond A. Tanza and Robert L. Fouch. From 1-3 p.m., Henry Waldinger Memorial Library, 60 Verona Pl., Valley Stream; 516-825-6422, nassaulibrary.org/valleyst

 

Monday, Sept. 21

Former "Good Morning America" host Joan Lunden speaks about and signs copies of "Had I Known: A Memoir of Survival." At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Greenport author John D. Williams Jr. discusses and signs copies of "Word Nerd: Dispatches from the Games, Grammar, and Geek Underground." At 7 p.m., Sachem Public Library, 150 Holbrook Rd., Holbrook; 631-588-5024, sachemlibrary.org

 

Thursday. Sept 24

Branding and marketing consultant Tommy Spero speaks about and signs his new book, "Messages in the Music," 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

 

Saturday, Sept. 26

Authors Phil Keith of Southampton ("Stay the Rising Sun: The True Story of USS Lexington, Her Valiant Crew, and Changing the Course of World War II") and Tom Clavin of Sag Harbor ("Reckless: The Racehorse Who Became a Marine Corps Hero") discuss various paths to publishing original fiction and nonfiction. Tickets $10. At 2 p.m., Quogue Library, 90 Quogue St., Quogue; 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org

