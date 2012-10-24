New version of 'The Indie Band Survival Guide'

So you want to be an indie rock and roll star. Maybe the next Kurt Cobain or Paul Westerberg? Well, perhaps you should read the "remixed and remastered" edition of "The Indie Band Survival Guide."

The new version of the book (St. Martin's Griffin; $17.99) -- by Randy Chertkow and Jason Feehan, and subtitled "The Complete Manual for the Do-It-Yourself Musician" -- offers a one-stop shop for those indie musicians hoping to "get heard, get noticed and get sold, too," according to a statement.

Chapters such as "Your Music," "Your Gigs" and "Your Social Web, Social and Mobile Presences" fill in the blanks for music-makers experienced and green alike. "We're now in a world where the musicians are in charge," the authors write. "The numerous middlemen who decided which musicians 'made it' and which ones didn't have fallen away."

Every print chapter has a companionsection on the authors' Indieguide.com, a website that's constantly updated with musician services, tools and resources. With all this help, we should start a band.